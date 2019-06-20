MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies identified the Cook Out armed robbery suspect as 22-year-old Jared Al Farley of Macon.

If you know Farley’s whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Original Report

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in identifying a commercial armed robbery suspect.

The incident took place at the Cook Out on Brookhaven Road around 12:44 a.m. on June 15th.

Deputies say that a man reportedly entered the business and asked for the cheapest item on the menu. When the cashier attempted to look up the item, the man demanded money.

Authorities say the man received an undisclosed amount of cash, and then fled on foot.

No one was injured during this incident.

Authorities say the man was wearing blue basketball shorts underneath blue jeans and a gray hoodie with black specks on it.