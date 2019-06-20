WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Planet Fitness launched its Teen Summer Challenge program in May.

The fitness center wants to get teens into shape during the summer. Also, the program is free.

The Warner Robins location is taking their part in the initiative and they believe its impacting Houston County.

Personal Trainer Anthony Dunning is working with parents to get teens out of the house and into the gym.

“I think it helps not only with self-learning, but going through this program helps teens gain experience to work together. We have a lot going on out here,” Dunning said.

The Teen Summer Challenge lasts until September 1st. It’s available Monday through Friday.

Every teen who signs-up will be eligible to win a $5,000 scholarship.