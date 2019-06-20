Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for strong storms this afternoon and evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Middle Georgia until 10 pm. This means that any storms this afternoon and evening have all the atmospheric ingredients to become severe.

Main threats with storms tonight will be damaging winds with gusts over 60 mph, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and there is an isolated tornado threat.

- Advertisement -

Be sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings, that could include the 41 NBC Accuweather app, television, and social media.