Strong storms in the forecast for this afternoon and evening

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Strong to potentially severe storms are in the forecast this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will pass through over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

On this final full day of Spring, temperatures are going to be on the warm side with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 90’s. As we get into the heat of the afternoon and evening hours, scattered storms will move through our are. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with the main storm threats being damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, frequent lightning, as well as heavy rainfall. As of 5 am on Thursday, June 20th, the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area. With storms in the forecast, today is a day to be weather aware. After sunset this evening I expect storms to diminish across the region. Temperatures will hover in the lower 70’s tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

It is going to feel very “summer-like” tomorrow afternoon on the first official day of Summer! The Summer Solstice will occur tomorrow morning at 11:54 am. During the afternoon hours temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out, but rain chances are slim for Friday.

WEEKEND.

The chance for storms will be back in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening as a weather disturbance will drop out of the Tennessee Valley and into Middle Georgia. As for the latter part of the weekend, rain chances diminish while temperatures during the afternoon will top out in the middle 90’s. A few showers cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but coverage will be limited.

