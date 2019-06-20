LIST: Thursday’s severe weather causes power outages in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Storms rolling through Middle Georgia are causing multiple power outages.

Here are outages as of 6:55 p.m. Stay patient while crews work to restore power. Don’t approach downed lines or workers.

Baldwin County:

Georgia Power – 186 customers

Washington EMC – 1,040 customers

Bibb County:

Central Georgia EMC – 41 customers

Georgia Power – 1,486 customers

Crawford County:

Flint Energies – 653 customers

Dodge County:

Georgia Power – 15 customers

Hancock County:

Georgia Power – 12 customers

Washington EMC – 126 customers

Houston County:

Georgia Power – 53 customers

Jones County:

Central Georgia EMC – 26 customers

Georgia Power – 583 customers

Laurens County:

Georgia Power – 325 customers

Washington EMC – 1 customer

Macon County:

Flint Energies – 3 customers

Georgia Power – 4 customers

Monroe County

Central Georgia EMC – 1,300 customers

Georgia Power – 213 customers

Southern Rivers Energy – 70 customers

Peach County:

Flint Energies – 418 customers

Pulaski County:

Georgia Power – 95 customers

Middle Georgia EMC – 6 customers

Washington County:

Georgia Power – 5 customers

Washington EMC – 924 customers