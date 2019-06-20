LIST: Thursday’s severe weather causes power outages in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Storms rolling through Middle Georgia are causing multiple power outages.
Here are outages as of 6:55 p.m. Stay patient while crews work to restore power. Don’t approach downed lines or workers.
Baldwin County:
Georgia Power – 186 customers
Washington EMC – 1,040 customers
Bibb County:
Central Georgia EMC – 41 customers
Georgia Power – 1,486 customers
Crawford County:
Flint Energies – 653 customers
Dodge County:
Georgia Power – 15 customers
Hancock County:
Georgia Power – 12 customers
Washington EMC – 126 customers
Houston County:
Georgia Power – 53 customers
Jones County:
Central Georgia EMC – 26 customers
Georgia Power – 583 customers
Laurens County:
Georgia Power – 325 customers
Washington EMC – 1 customer
Macon County:
Flint Energies – 3 customers
Georgia Power – 4 customers
Monroe County
Central Georgia EMC – 1,300 customers
Georgia Power – 213 customers
Southern Rivers Energy – 70 customers
Peach County:
Flint Energies – 418 customers
Pulaski County:
Georgia Power – 95 customers
Middle Georgia EMC – 6 customers
Washington County:
Georgia Power – 5 customers
Washington EMC – 924 customers