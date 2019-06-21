41TODAY: National HIV Testing Day

National HIV Testing Day is to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status and get linked to care and treatment.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Thursday, June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. This is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status and get linked to care and treatment.

The event in Macon will be held on June 27th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the new COMPASS Center located at 158 Emery Highway, Macon.

The event is a collaboration between the COMPASS Center, the PRIDE Navigators of Fort Valley State University, as well as a coalition of various community partners to expand awareness and resources to at risk communities in Middle GA’s North Central Health District.

The event will consist of free HIV testing, free blood pressure checks, health and services information, free groceries giveaway, and much more.

There will be an educational presentation about the Stonewall Riots which lead to Gay liberation and LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.