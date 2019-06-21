Bibb County investigator buys teen a suit for wedding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigator went above and beyond his duties to help a teen trying to make money to attend a wedding.

Investigator Erik Tobler, met 14-year-old Carlos while he was washing windows in 100 degree heat.

Carlos says he was saving to buy a suit for his cousin’s wedding, because he didn’t have one.

Tobler was impressed by Carlos’ work ethic, so he bought him a brand new suit.

“I let him know what we was doing was a good thing because through work most of our property crimes and violent crimes come from that age group. Seeing a young man out trying to do something different other than robbing, stealing, or shoplifting, stuff like that always moves me,” Tobler said.

Tobler says other people have reached out wanting to buy Carlos shirts,

ties, and shoes. Saleem’s Fashions waived the tailoring fees for Carlos’ suit, too.