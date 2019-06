Macon house fire deemed as arson

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the 1000 block of Crescent Avenue on Friday.

Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Lt. Ben Gleaton deems the incident as arson.

Gleaton says someone lit the flames from the outside. No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Gleaton says the house was abandoned.