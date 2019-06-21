Facebook video shows deputy hitting woman, defending himself

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A video shared on Facebook involving a Bibb County deputy, is raising questions on social media. The video shows the deputy hitting a woman multiple times before taking her down. In the comments, people are concerned the deputy is using too much force.

“He was attacked. He was injured. He received injuries that’s probably going to affect him for the rest of his life,” Sheriff David Davis said.

The video shows deputy Lee Rohrbach hitting 36-year old Dana Lyn Joiner multiple times. Sheriff Davis says what’s hard to see, is that Joiner is actually trying to gauge his eye out.

It happened when Rohrbach responded to a disturbance call in May at the Macon Inn on Riverside Drive. When he knocked on Joiner’s door, Rohrbach said that’s when she attacked him.

“It goes back to your training and it goes back to your instinct and in this case his training and instinct kicked in,” he said.

Sheriff Davis admits Rohrbach didn’t have his body camera on.

“We worked years and years without body cameras and you have witness statements. You have other people who were present. We’re looking now to see if there were cameras at that hotel,” Sheriff Davis said.

Rohrbach was off duty and on his way to the station, when the disturbance call came in that he had to respond to. Sheriff Davis said it’s standard protocol.

He said he’s proud of how his deputy de-escalated the situation.

“You can argue that he could have done even more than what he did. There have been instances where officers had been attacked in this manner and they use deadly force and certainly we’re glad that didn’t happen,” Sheriff Davis said.

The investigation is ongoing.

41NBC did reach out to Joiner’s friend who posted the video. She is not ready to comment.

Deputy Rohrbach is also the same deputy that disarmed a suspect with a knife who drove on the federal court house steps a couple weeks ago. The Sheriff’s Office recognized him for his bravery.