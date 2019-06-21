First day of Summer is going to be a scorcher

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Yesterday we dealt with severe storms, but today the heat and humidity is back in full force for the first day of Summer.

TODAY.

While we could see a stray shower this afternoon, rain chances are running slim for today and the story of the day will be the heat and humidity. Air temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90’s across the region this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, but when you factor in humidity the heat indices will easily crack the 100° mark. Make sure to drink plenty of water this afternoon and try to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the warmest hours of the afternoon. Once the sun sets on the day, temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.

WEEKEND.

Saturday afternoon and evening will see the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. Temperatures will top out near the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. For Sunday, isolated showers cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours as rain chances are running between twenty and thirty percent.

NEXT WEEK.

It is summer here in Middle Georgia and that means that most days we have the opportunity to see pop up afternoon storms. That is going to be the case next week. Temperatures will be in the 90’s with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm each day.

