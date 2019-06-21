Macon man found guilty of sex with under-aged girl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County jurors found a Macon man guilty of having sex with an under-aged girl on Friday.

According to a Macon-Bibb district attorney news release, 26-year-old Quantez Dixon was found guilty of statutory rape.

Jurors found Dixon not guilty of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation.

The judge sentenced Dixon to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say on multiple occasions in 2015, Dixon and an adult female persuaded the underaged girl to perform sex acts with Dixon while the woman watched and pleasured herself.