Make Music Day Macon Worldwide Celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Make Music Day Worldwide Celebration made its way to Middle Georgia.
The free event celebrates music from around the world on June 21st.
- Advertisement -
It started in France in 1982. The event happened simultaneously with more than 800 cities in 120 countries.
The Downtown Challenge Community Foundation of Central Georgia granted singer/songwriter Gloria Stanley $2,000 to help intensify the Make Music Day Celebration in Macon.
She titled this year’s event, “Let’s Do It Again, Make Music Day Macon – Where Soul Lives.”
Venues downtown will also participate in the celebration. The event may boost global tourism, community connections, and business and economic growth.
This family-friendly event is open to anyone.