Make Music Day Macon Worldwide Celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Make Music Day Worldwide Celebration made its way to Middle Georgia.

The free event celebrates music from around the world on June 21st.

It started in France in 1982. The event happened simultaneously with more than 800 cities in 120 countries.

The Downtown Challenge Community Foundation of Central Georgia granted singer/songwriter Gloria Stanley $2,000 to help intensify the Make Music Day Celebration in Macon.

She titled this year’s event, “Let’s Do It Again, Make Music Day Macon – Where Soul Lives.”

Venues downtown will also participate in the celebration. The event may boost global tourism, community connections, and business and economic growth.

This family-friendly event is open to anyone.