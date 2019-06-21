Peach County hosts first ever Senior Citizen Cornhole Tourney

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A number of senior centers participated in a first-ever Peach Senior Center Cornhole Tournament today.

The following senior centers gathered at Peach County Senior Center for the cornhole tournament:

Crawford County Senior Center

Warner Robins Senior Center

Perry Senior Center

- Advertisement -

Activities director Edwina Harris says this is a good way to keep seniors active. The winner of the cornhole tournament will host the next event.

The Fort Valley Fire Department made burgers for the seniors.

Magic Mitchell’s Advisory Group, United Healthcare and Humana provided gift bags for the senior citizens. Magic Mitchell’s Advisory Group also provided snacks and raffle items.