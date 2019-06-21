Severe storms possible for Middle Georgia Saturday

Strong to severe storms will once again be possible for the Middle Georgia area on Saturday.

Several rounds of storms will push into our area from the north bringing the threat for damaging winds gusts of 60 mph, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and large hail. The timing for these rounds of storms, right now, looks like the afternoon and evening hours.

- Advertisement -

Now is the time to make preparations in the case of strong storms in the area. Be sure to pull loose objects in from the outdoors that might fly away in strong winds.

Also have a way to get your weather warnings! The 41 NBC Accuweather App is a great way to get warnings sent straight to your phone.

Stay up to date with the forecasts here on our website and our social media links.