Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Middle Georgia

Most of Middle Georgia is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 & 10pm.

This means that conditions are favorable for any storms that form this afternoon to become severe. The main modes of severe weather expected this afternoon are damaging winds, frequent lightning, large hail, and heavy rain.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued in your area, take shelter immediately. Many of these storms will be capable of knocking out power and downing trees.

This is also a good time to make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings!