Aggravated assault over the weekend sparks concerns downtown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- An early morning attack that happened on Cherry Street has some worried about their safety.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday about an aggravated assault that happened at 3:49 a.m. near the Rookery.

- Advertisement -

Frankies Boutique associate Cailyn Payne says that after hearing about the incident, she is more apprehensive when walking to her car after work.

“I see lots of patrol cars driving up and down Cherry Street throughout the day. I suggest bike patrols to enhance safety downtown,” Payne said.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Captain of Patrol Operations Brad Wolfe says they assigned three patrol cars downtown between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“The busier the weekend, the more patrol cars will be assigned the area,” Wolfe said. He says those who need immediate help should call 911.

Wolfe also says that residents are justified to protect themselves from a deadly threat.