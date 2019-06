MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kinetix Health Club in downtown Macon is closed for business. According to a sign posted on its door, it’s because of parking.

The movers started removing equipment from the Third Street location on Monday.

- Advertisement -

41NBC reached out to the health club but received no reply.

Ben Steffon, with Lanier Parking, says he just learned about the move last Friday.