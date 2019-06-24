Macon Pride Event brings in large crowd

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It may have rained most of the day Saturday but a rainbow came afterward. That’s what happened at Macon’s first Pride Event.

Tables and booths lined Third Street Park providing information on the services provided for the LGBT community.

Fort Valley State University outreach representative Alvin Lindsey provides information to passersby.

“FVSU’s program educates people on HIV and AIDS, awareness on the issue, and treatment options along with a safe space for students in the LGBT community,” Lindsey said.