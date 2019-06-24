Megan Rapinoe scores twice as U.S. women beat Spain in World Cup

Megan Rapinoe converted two penalty kicks for the United States on Monday, as the Americans edged Spain, 2-1, in Women’s World Cup action in Reims, France.

The round-of-16 victory set up a much-anticipated quarterfinal match between the Americans and host France in Paris on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Rose Lavelle was brought down in the penalty box, drawing the decisive penalty call. Alex Morgan had initially stepped up to the spot to take the kick for the Americans before game officials reviewed the call.

But after the penalty award was confirmed by video, the U.S. switched up and sent Rapinoe, a 33-year-old veteran from Redding, California, to the spot. She fired it into the lower left-hand corner of the net in the 76th minute.