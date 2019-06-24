Missing Connecticut mom of 5 may have disappeared in 'Gone Girl' scenario, husband claims

One month after a Connecticut mother of five vanished, her estranged husband is claiming she may have staged her own disappearance, like in the book and film “Gone Girl.”

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen in Connecticut on May 24 dropping her children off at school. She had been in the midst of a contentious two-year divorce and custody battle at the time.

Her husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested in early June on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Surveillance footage showed the pair discarding items that had Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them, and prosecutors said Fotis Dulos’ DNA was found in his wife’s home. Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis pleaded not guilty, and are out on bail.

The search for Jennifer Dulos has largely focused on the properties of her estranged husband, who is a real estate developer.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut.New Canaan Police Department

On Sunday, Norm Pattis, a lawyer for Fotis Dulos, claimed his office had found a mystery novel Jennifer Dulos wrote that is similar to “Gone Girl,” the best-selling book later adapted into an Oscar-nominated film in which a woman stages her own disappearance and frames her husband for her murder.

“We have been provided a very dark, 500-plus page novel Jennifer wrote,” Pattis said in a statement. “We don’t know what had become of Jennifer, but the ‘Gone Girl’ hypothesis is very much on our mind.” Pattis didn’t say who provided the novel or when it was supposedly written.

Pattis also said his office was looking into $14,000 worth of recently discovered medical bills that Jennifer Dulos incurred before her disappearance.

Anne Dranginis, the attorney for Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, told the New York Post over the weekend that the estranged husband’s claim is a “classic act of desperation to slander the victim.”

Farber said in a statement Friday that her daughter earned an MFA in writing from New York University, and described her as a “brilliant and creative” person.

“She cares about her children more than anything in the world,” the family said, and is asking anyone with tips to contact the police.