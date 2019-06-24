Perry man receives 20 year prison sentence for child pornography

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston Superior Court judge sentenced 23-year-old Brian Moody Ansley of Perry to 20 years in prison.

This is according to a news release from the Houston County DA.

- Advertisement -

The judge gave the sentence on June 21th following a June 17th guilty plea to five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (possession of child pornography).

The news release also says that Ansley must adhere to sex offender conditions of probation. This requires him to register as a sex offender after his prison release.