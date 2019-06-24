Reaching new heights: Rock climbing gym coming to downtown Macon

Rock climbing gym coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As one downtown gym closes, another opens. A rock climbing gym is in the planning stages.

The owners of the Macon Rocks Climbing Gym say the nearest gym that’s similar is in Atlanta. That makes this the first of its kind in Middle Georgia.

Bryan Nichols and Kevin Reaves want to continue downtown’s growth. This brings a new life to Walton Senior Way.

“With people and traffic, we feel that we can be there to be the kick starter. We’re excited to see what it turns into long term,” Nichols said.

Buildings near City Hall have been empty for years. The roof collapsed on one building, but Reaves and Nichols see potential.

They say the missing roof allows their plans for Macon Rocks Climbing Gym to go higher.

“Seems like it’s the perfect location right across from City Hall. If the hotel and parking deck come up it can be a perfect location,” Reaves said.

Nichols and Reaves received permits for the project. However, they’ve delayed building to revisit design plans.

Nichols said they will have rooms for birthday parties. Also, members will have access to the gym with treadmills and other equipment.