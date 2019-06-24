Tuesday will bring a break from storm chances

After a weekend of storms, including some severe storms, it’s time we get a few dry days. Hope you enjoyed the first one today, because right now it looks like rain will be back by Wednesday.

Tuesday will be another warm day across Middle Georgia with highs in the mid 90’s and continuing high humidity. Expect breezy conditions to hang around through much of the day.



We will add in storm chances during the afternoon and evening through the rest of the week. Highs will be staying in the 90’s with no signs of a cool down in the near future. Best chances for storms will move in for the weekend.