University of Utah student missing for a week after flying back from California

Utah police are searching for a Southern California woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from for a week since she flew back to school in Salt Lake City, officials said.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a native of El Segundo, California, and a student at the University of Utah, landed at Salt Lake City International Airport early Monday morning last week and got into a ride-hailing car, family members and police said.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, has been missing after arriving in Salt Lake City on June 17, 2019.Salt Lake City Police Department

That Lyft car took Lueck to a spot in North Salt Lake, which is about 8 miles north of the University of Utah, police said. Investigators declined to reveal that address but said Lueck is no longer there and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Salt Lake City police said they’re “actively looking for MacKenzie Lueck” and that detectives “have been working throughout the weekend” to locate the missing student.

“I don’t know why she would be going (to North Salt Lake) around 2 a.m. It’s just very, very suspicious and dangerous,” friend and sorority sister Ashley Fine told reporters over the weekend while passing out leaflets with Lueck’s face on it.

Lueck has been off social media and hasn’t answered her cellphone this whole time, which is completely out of character, according to her friends and family.

“For her not to reach out to me — Snapchat, Instagram, anything — is very unlike her,” another friend and fellow student, Kennedy Stoner, said.

Lueck is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has a slim build, medium-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

“Our primary goal is to find Mackenzie and bring her home,” according to a family statement. “Our family is grateful for the concern, prayers and tireless effort of the Salt Lake City police and members of the community.”