Victim shoots attacker in attempted robbery near Rookery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A robbery victim shot his attacker in front of the Rookery on Sunday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened around 3:49 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that 30-year-old Brett Bledsoe was walking home and stopped to text on his phone. That’s when two male suspects approached Bledsoe from behind.

Deputies say that the suspects attacked Bledsoe. Then Bledsoe pulled his gun and fired it multiple times.

Deputies say that both suspects fled the scene. However, one of the suspects fell to the ground after being struck by a bullet.

Authorities say that the second suspect ran towards Third Street. They identified the wounded suspect as 22-year-old Phileman Kamal Freeman of Macon.

Freeman was taken to Navicent Health and listed in stable condition.

Bledsoe also received minor injuries.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.