Warner Robins woman receives life sentence for killing girlfriend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston Superior Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Shaneka Renee Smith of Warner Robins to life in prison on June 24th.
According to a Houston County DA news release, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of Malice Murder in connection with the December 2018 killing of Monis Howard-Roberts.
Authorities will consider Smith for parole after serving 30 years.
The Incident
On December 24, 2018, authorities arrested Smith on a misdemeanor Battery-Family Violence warrant with Howard-Roberts listed as the victim. Smith made bond and authorities released her.
According to the bond, Smith was to have no contact with Howard-Roberts. On December 27th, Warner Robins Police officers responded to a 911 call made by Howard-Roberts about an unwanted person in the house.
Officers made contact with Howard-Roberts at the front door of the townhouse. Then Smith came downstairs holding a large kitchen knife in her hand.
Smith ignored the officers’ commands to drop the weapon and stabbed Howard-Roberts twice in the chest.
Officers tasered Smith and took her into custody.
Howard-Roberts was later pronounced dead. She was 31-years-old.