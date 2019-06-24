Warner Robins woman receives life sentence for killing girlfriend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston Superior Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Shaneka Renee Smith of Warner Robins to life in prison on June 24th.

According to a Houston County DA news release, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of Malice Murder in connection with the December 2018 killing of Monis Howard-Roberts.

Authorities will consider Smith for parole after serving 30 years.

The Incident

On December 24, 2018, authorities arrested Smith on a misdemeanor Battery-Family Violence warrant with Howard-Roberts listed as the victim. Smith made bond and authorities released her.

According to the bond, Smith was to have no contact with Howard-Roberts. On December 27th, Warner Robins Police officers responded to a 911 call made by Howard-Roberts about an unwanted person in the house.

Officers made contact with Howard-Roberts at the front door of the townhouse. Then Smith came downstairs holding a large kitchen knife in her hand.

Smith ignored the officers’ commands to drop the weapon and stabbed Howard-Roberts twice in the chest.

Officers tasered Smith and took her into custody.

Howard-Roberts was later pronounced dead. She was 31-years-old.