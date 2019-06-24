Wounded man attempts to drive himself to hospital, hits phone pole

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened in a parking lot near Villa Crest Avenue at Houston Avenue.

Investigators say that the incident happened around 10:27 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say two men reportedly got into an argument. Then 31-year-old Ricky Briscoe was shot by the other man.

Investigators say Briscoe attempted to drive himself to the hospital but hit a telephone pole.

Authorities say passersby stopped and took Briscoe to the Navicent Emergency Room. Briscoe is listed to be in stable, but critical condition.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.