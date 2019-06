MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peace Fest is taking place this weekend in Milledgeville. The goal of the event is to unite the community and show positivity.

There will be several guest speakers to address bullying, health and education.

There will also be entertainment and events for the kids.

Peace Fest is taking place on Saturday, June 29th at Central City Park, formerly known as Bonner Park.