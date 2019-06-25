Air Force Reserve Command gets new building, saves nearly $34 million

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first phase of the Air Force Reserve Command consolidated mission complex at Robins Air Force Base is complete.

The project started in 2012 when the Robins Air Force Base broke ground for the building.

Lieutenant General Richard Scobee says the Air Force Reserve Command uses a total of 9 buildings across the base. This makes it inconvenient and causes issues for those who move about the 9 buildings.

Scobee says once everyone from those buildings is moved into the new complex, the 9 buildings will be used by the base which cuts construction costs.

“This complex will bring command staff together in one location which hasn’t happened since 1953,” Scobee said.

Almost 800 reserve command members will occupy the building in a month.

Scobee says this project makes life easier for Air Force Reserve.

What’s Next?

Phase 2 and 3 of the project will add new annexes to the mission complex. Phase 2 of the complex involves the construction of an 86,000-square-foot facility at a cost of $29.9 million.

The project wraps up with the phase 3 construction of a 108,000-square-foot building at a cost of $35.3 million.

This increases the employee capacity to 1600 in one facility.

Scobee says that having one command building saves the Air Force Reserve nearly $34 million.

He says it benefits the entire Air Force and the city of Warner Robins as well.