MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Amazon is handing out badges and uniforms for employees’ first day.

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority gave a hiring update during Tuesday’s committee meeting.

Director Stephen Adams says Amazon is planning to hire 30 people by the end of July, and then 100 people each month going forward.

“Amazon may hire more than 500 people, which was originally planned,” Adams said.

