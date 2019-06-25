Cardi B pleads not guilty to strip club fight charges

Cardi B pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday to felony assault charges stemming from a fight at a New York City strip club in August.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, wore a blue and pink pant suit for the appearance at New York Supreme Court in the borough of Queens, where she was arraigned on a multi-count indictment that includes two charges of felony attempted assault.

- Advertisement -

She was met by cheers and shouts of “Free Cardi” as she entered the courthouse.

She initially faced misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless endangerment, but was indicted by a grand jury on felony charges earlier this month. She rejected a plea deal in April.

The Bronx native faces multiple charges, including misdemeanor reckless endangerment, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, harassment, and assault, as well as two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

Cardi, 26, surrendered to New York City police last October after a complaint claimed she was involved in a strip club melee with two sisters in August at Angels NYC in Queens. The fight reportedly broke out because Cardi suspected that one of the two sisters, who are both bartenders at the club, was sleeping with her husband, Offset. Offset, part of rap trio Migos, was also at the club that night.

Cardi did not comment as she exited the court house.

A short time after her appearance, a tweet was sent from her account promoting the release of her latest music video for the song “Press.”