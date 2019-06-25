Macon businesses raided for illegal gambling operations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Five Macon businesses were raided for illegal gambling operations.

GBI’s along with the Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies issued the search warrants on June 25th. The stores violated Georgia’s gambling laws.

The law enforcement agencies worked with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue.

GBI agents say they raided the following businesses:

Tom’s Mart, 3010 Houston Avenue

Lucky Food Mart, 3390 Jeffersonville Road

Quick Zip, 3518 Jeffersonville Road

Quick Serve, 2260 Shurling Drive

Chevron Marketplace, 5631 Houston Road

Agents discovered businesses operating Coin-Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers received cash payouts for winning credits.

In Georgia, stores must properly license COAMS with the Georgia Lottery. Customers can only redeem credits for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

Agents say that they collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling. They also seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of the gaming machines.