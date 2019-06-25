Latest developments at the Texas border

A Border Patrol official said today the U.S. government has returned about 100 migrant children back to the same facility along the Texas border that’s been criticized for filthy and potentially dangerous conditions. Nearly 300 migrant children had been removed from that facility after medical reports revealed they were living in squalor, without adequate access to toothbrushes or soap. Lawyers who visited the center last week described the conditions inside as “appalling.” Gabe Gutierrez will have more from the border on tonight’s NBC Nightly News broadcast.