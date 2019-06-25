Macon native turns 100 today, over 100 grandchildren

100-year-old woman has the secret to life
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One Macon native celebrates her 100th birthday.
Janie Mae Goodrum turns 100 years old today. She was born on June 25, 1919.
Mrs. Goodrum has 14 children and more than 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Goodrum says her secret to a long life is staying active. She enjoys planting flowers and vegetables in her garden. She also likes cooking and dressing up to go out.
“All I have to say is keep on praying, and God will take care of us all. We are going to have a great time,” said Goodrum.
Mrs. Goodrum celebrates her birthday today with ice cream. Her official celebration happens on Saturday at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center.