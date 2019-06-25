Multi-million dollar railway grant to improve tracks from port to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A multi-million dollar grant will help improve the railways that run between Savannah and Macon.

The Central Georgia Railway received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

- Advertisement -

The money will help improve the railways and bridges along the 211 mile stretch to the port. Changes will allow freight to travel from 10 miles per hour (mph) to 25 mph.

“It’s a game changer. So if you’re going to locate on this short-line before railroad may not have been an option, but with the improvements being made now it’s a game changer. I think now they’ve become the player,” MBCIA Chairman Robbie Fountain said.

The grant was awarded in Dublin earlier this month.