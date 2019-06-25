PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Air Evac Lifeteam (AEL) 154 in Perry has a new aircraft and they need the public’s help naming it.

AEL Program Director Jeremy Poole says that community involvement will build relationships with residents.

The AEL asks that you vote for one of the following names:

Peaches

Cherry

Lucy

Joules

You can submit your vote on the Air Evac Lifeteam 154 Facebook page. Officials will announce the winning name in two weeks.

The AEL has a 70-mile coverage area with the ability to airlift people to Houston Healthcare, Navicent, Augusta and more.

Poole says the team provides definitive care for those who need it.

The program opened in December and they moved into their new facility this month.