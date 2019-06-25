Saharan dust brings hazy skies and vibrant sunsets to Middle Georgia

Saharan Dust that has been transported from Africa, in high levels of the atmosphere and across the Atlantic, has moved into parts of Middle Georgia. This dust will continue to cause hazy conditions this evening and overnight .

We can also expect it to make our sunsets more vibrant. The farther south you travel, the more vibrant the sunset is expected.

Typically this dust can inhibit tropical development in the Atlantic, so we are not anticipating much in the way of development through at least the next few days.