Video shows deputies finding baby alive in plastic bag abandoned in Georgia woods

Georgia deputies released body camera footage Tuesday of the moment first responders found a newborn baby alive abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods.

Authorities found the baby girl in a wooded area in Cumming, Georgia, after a 911 call came in around 10 p.m. on June 6, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Baby India, as she has been named by authorities, is “thriving” and in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

- Advertisement -

In the video released Tuesday, a deputy ripped open a plastic bag to reveal India still covered in fluids and an umbilical cord attached. India was then wrapped in cloth and given first aid by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital.

“Yeah she’s a sweetheart,” a man said in the video as paramedics arrived.

Authorities found a newborn baby girl in a plastic bag abandoned on June 6 in a wooded area in Cumming, Georgia, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Alan Ragatz, who lives in the area where India was found, told NBC-affiliate WXIA that his four daughters heard a baby crying.

“We found what looked like a bathmat that was all wrapped up, and by the time we got to it and opened the bath mat, it was a little baby, in what looked like a Publix bag, tied,” Ragatz said. “She still had her umbilical cord and part of the placenta.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies finding the newborn in the hopes that it would help lead to “credible information” on the baby’s identity. The department reminded the public on Tuesday that Georgia does have a Safe Haven law to ensure babies can be properly cared for.

“This law allows a child’s mother to leave her baby, up to 30 days old, with an employee of any medical facility including any hospital, institutional infirmary, health center or birthing center in Georgia without prosecution,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said on June 7 that he would not discuss potential criminal charges until detectives could finish investigating what happened.

“Thirty-two years, this is the first one I’ve had of an abandoned child in this manner,” Freeman said. “We’re going to dedicate the resources it takes to to be able to find whose responsible for this and why this happened.”