Woman charged with breaking into Macon church

Quida Childress, 37, is charged with Burglary and Criminal Trespass.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies arrest a Forsyth woman accused of breaking into a church.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Quida Childress is charged with Burglary and Criminal Trespass.

- Advertisement -

Just after 8:00 Sunday morning, deputies responed to Ross Temple Baptist Church at 1401 Berkner Avenue. When deputies arrived, they reported finding Childress trying to exit through a church window.

Deputies believe Childress entered the church through a door in the fellowship hall. Deputies also say she damaged some of the furniture in the fellowship hall.

Deputies transported Childress to the Bibb County Jail.