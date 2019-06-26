Baldwin County Superintendent reappointed by Governor Kemp as Georgia Children’s Cabinet board member

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County School District announced Superintendent Dr. Noris Price has been selected by Governor Brian Kemp to continue serving as a board member for the Georgia Children’s Cabinet.

She was initially appointed to the cabinet by former Governor Nathan Deal.

The Georgia Children’s Cabinet, administered by First Lady Marty Kemp, consists of all state agency heads that work with child populations as well as select community members, philanthropic, education, and business stakeholders.

“It’s an honor for our Governor Brian Kemp to reappoint me to the Georgia children’s cabinet and to allow me to continue the work of looking at resources and opportunities to ensure that we are taking care of the children and families in the state of Georgia,” Price said.

Dr. Price also says she will continue to work with the Cabinet to coordinate policies and resources to improve outcomes for children and families.