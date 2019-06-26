Drier air temporarily in place

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – While temperatures will be back in the 90’s this afternoon, reduced humidity and a slight breeze out of the north will make it feel a little better than the past couple of days.

TODAY.

High pressure will keep us mostly dry this afternoon although a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low to middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover will begin to increase as we head into the overnight hours.

TOMORROW.

It will be a dry morning commute across Middle Georgia tomorrow as we start the day off with temperatures in the 70’s and a little bit of cloud cover. During the afternoon hours, a light isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but once again coverage will be limited. High temperatures will be running slightly above normal for this time of year while overnight lows will be near normal.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Better rain chances will return this weekend with afternoon showers and storms in the forecast. Our typical summer like pattern will continue into early next week as temperatures will be climbing back into the middle 90’s.

