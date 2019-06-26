Firework safety before July 4th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department wants to keep citizens safe during the 4th of July weekend.

Fire Safety educator Jeremy Webb says you must be 18 years or older to operate fireworks.

Firework operation throughout the year is until 9 p.m. and extends to 12 a.m. on July 3rd and 4th.

Webb says you should light fireworks one at a time. He also says not to consume alcoholic beverages while operating fireworks.

He says to keep water around when setting them off and do not wear open toe shoes.

“The main call we get around July 4th involves burns. So using proper hand and eye protection is key,” Webb said.

According to Georgia.gov, all fireworks are legal to use in the state of Georgia. However, Webb suggests using a licensed vendor for your purchases.

Webb says if it’s been dry, shooting fireworks can cause a fire. Therefore, make sure the brush is low and stay mindful of trees surrounding you.