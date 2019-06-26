Georgia Department of Natural Resources gives boating safety tips

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Lake Tobesofkee is preparing for the 4th of July. So knowing proper boating safety tips can keep your holiday weekend exciting.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources provides safety tips to make your time at the lake enjoyable.

- Advertisement -

Game Warden David Fisher says that game wardens will actively work the waterways throughout the summer.

Know the rules

Fisher encourages people to brush up on rules and regulations before boating.

“The operator of the boat must have a life jacket for everyone on board in case of an emergency,” Fisher says.

Related Article: Macon businesses excited about potential name change of Thomaston Road

Also, Lake Tobesofkee does not allow alcohol on the lake. Therefore, stay sober.

“The best way to prevent incidents from happening is to know your equipment,” Fisher says.

He says all people born after January 1, 1998, must complete a boating education course.

Fisher says there is a full list of boating rules on goboatgeorgia.com.