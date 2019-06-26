Heat continues while humidity wanes for Thursday

Clouds helped much of Middle Georgia stay cool today, but more sunshine is on the way through much of the rest of the week. With the full sunshine, we are also anticipating temperatures back close to normal for this time of year…which is still hot.

Rain looks like it will be holding off for much of Thursday, but we will reintroduce a slight chance of showers on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will bring better rain chances, but don’t expect any widespread rain outs.



Looking ahead to next week (when many people have a vacation planned) much of the southeast will be seeing temperatures well above normal. We can expect high temperatures through much of the week to make it into the upper 90’s!