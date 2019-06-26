Macon man attempts to flee from deputies, throws drugs from pockets

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is charged with possession of drugs with the intent to sell. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on June 22nd around 8 p.m.

Authorities say that deputies patrolled the Pio Nono Avenue and Mercer University Drive area when they saw a Toyota Scion make an improper lane change.

Deputies say they stopped the vehicle. They say the driver, 47-year-old Dexter Wayne Finney Sr. of Macon, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

After chasing Finney, deputies say they used their Taser to detain him. Authorities say Finney threw several packages of drugs from his pockets while running from deputies.

Authorities say that deputies recovered the drugs.

Deputies took Finney to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Driving While Unlicensed

Possession of: Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Substance Drug Related Objects Marijuana less than an ounce

Obstruction of Peace Officer

Authorities set Finney’s bond at $15,820.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.