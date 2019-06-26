Macon teens arrested with stolen gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Macon teens with a stolen gun.

Authorities say deputies patrolled Walker Street and Edna Place area when they saw a white Chevy Cruz fail to stop at the stop sign. Deputies say they stopped the car.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say as they approached the car, 19-year-old Nicktarios Linardo Kinder of Macon told them that he had a rifle in the car.

Authorities say that deputies instructed both Kinder and his passenger, 18-year-old Ricky Johnson III of Macon, to exit the car.

Deputies searched the car and found the rifle and a pistol. Authorities checked the firearms and the pistol showed as stolen out of Bibb County in February 2019.

Deputies took Kinder to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

Authorities set Kinder’s bond at $10,300.00.

Deputies took Johnson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Authorities set Johnson’s bond at $5,700.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.