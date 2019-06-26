SPLOST project to restore Booker T. Washington Community Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Macon-Bibb County is working on a project that's bringing life back into the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

At the corner of First Avenue and Jefferson Street, kids play in overgrown grass to get to what’s left of the park at Booker T. Washington Community Center. The center is surrounded by blighted homes and the Old Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center.

The county is working on a $1.7-million SPLOST project to fix the problem.

Blight consultant, Cass Hatcher, says the project’s plan is to tie the center, linear park, blight demolition, and the Housing Authority’s plans to remodel its homes on the street, together.

“Everybody coming together as a team can change the neighborhood as a team,” Hatcher said.

Macon-Bibb will not change the center’s name.

Phase one of the project is for the county to acquire the land and building. Then, the center’s remodeling can start. The surrounding blighted homes will be taken down too.