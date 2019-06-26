Subaru, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society spread warmth to cancer patients in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the fourth year, two local organizations delivered blankets, messages of hope, and craft kits to cancer patients.

Volunteers from Subaru of America, as well as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, visited the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center Wednesday.

Volunteers say it’s one way they help patients going through a tough time battling cancer.

“It means a lot to me that they do this because being a cancer patient can be really hard at times. Especially trying to move forward with your daily life, but it’s really nice what these organizations have done for us,” Autumn Davis said.

Autumn Davis, along with her family, accepted the donations on behalf of other blood cancer patients like herself.