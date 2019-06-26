Video shows rescue of baby from plastic bag in Georgia woods

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff is releasing dramatic body-cam video showing the rescue of a newborn girl who was found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office made the video public Tuesday in hopes that it will generate credible tips in the case.

Authorities have been searching for the baby’s mother since June 6, when a family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming. Deputies cut the baby out of the plastic bag and gave her first aid.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby.

Cumming is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Atlanta.