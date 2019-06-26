Walgreens offering free HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – June 27th is National HIV Testing Day and Walgreens wants to make sure you know your status.

The nationwide pharmacy partnered with “Greater than Aids” along with other local health departments to offer free HIV testing at selected stores.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-in-seven people living with HIV in the U.S. are unaware of their status.

Officials at Walgreens on Mercer University Drive encourages everyone to get tested.

CVS Pharmacy Manager Jessica Miranda say HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care. However, many Americans are not getting tested as often as advised.

“There really is an HIV epidemic in the state of Georgia, and the first step to ending AIDS is to know your status in to get tested. We’re really just encouraging everyone who’s sexually active to come on in and get tested,” Miranda said.

When and where

Free Testing is available Thursday, June 27 at the following Walgreens locations in Macon.

4305 Mercer University Drive

1280 Gray Hwy

In addition, counselors will be available to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options.